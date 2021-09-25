Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals Update on Film’s Post-Production Status

Shazam! Fury of the Gods wrapped filming at the end of August, and director David F. Sandberg has still been sharing updates about the post-production. Last week, the director promised the movie would feature the intro seen at the beginning of other DCEU films, which he hilariously forgot to include in the first Shazam!. In Sandberg’s latest post, he shared a look at his post-production office and included an update on the process.

“Making temp VFX in my post-production office. Still using my old copy of Action Essentials 2 from VideoCopilot (especially for smoke during Shazam transformations). Post-production office has no windows (I got really spoiled with my pre-production office seen on the second image). But I still prefer this one since it’s in LA and I get to sleep in my own bed every night,” Sandberg wrote. Someone in the comments asked how the post-production was going and whether or not the director was running into any issues. “Going good. Eager to get some VFX in there so I can show it to people and see how it plays,” Sandberg replied. You can check out his office photos in the post below:

In addition to Zachary Levi in the titular role, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of the entire “Shazamily” with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning young characters will include Billy Batson (Asher Angel), Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Recently, a set photo revealed that Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, and Lucy Liu as Hespera’s sister, Kalypso. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was also cast in an unknown key role.

Back in June, Sandberg shared a surprising new look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family in their updated costumes. The new suits caused a wide range of reactions online with Levi weighing in to thank the fans who were being supportive of the new looks.

“Hey y’all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! 🤗 They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. 😘 As you were,” Levi wrote.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.