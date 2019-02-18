Superman Mentioned in New ‘Shazam!’ Sneak Peek Teaser

A new sneak peak teaser video for DC’s Shazam! will give DC Extended Universe fans a thrill, as the Man of Steel himself, Superman, gets name-dropped in the new video. Check that out above!

The mention comes during a final scene of he new promo, in which Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster brother Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) are out testing the limits of Billy’s Shazam powers. Earlier trailers have shown that Freddy is obsessed with flight as his number one superhero power of choice – so that’s exactly what the boys aim to have Shazam master. As the superhero fanboy, Freddy is the coach of #TeamShazam – but what’s his big explanation for how Billy should fly? As he explains, Shazam just needs to “Superman it.”

While Shazam! will be following the blueprint of Wonder Woman and Aquaman as a more standalone DC movie adventure, it’s nice to see that there are still some acknowledgements of the larger DCEU that exists around it. Director David F. Sandberg has teased several key references to not only Superman but Batman as well – mostly through the character of Freddy, who has done plenty of research on the big heroes of the DCEU. The references definitely make sense, as Shazam! is dealing with kids, and their relation to superhero mythology. If a kid living in a DCEU world were to suddenly get superpowers, then yeah, Superman would be the big go-to example for how to do the job.

As of now, it seems as though Superman may not just be a name reference in Shazam! – he will reportedly be making an appearance! The caveat is that while “Superman” may appear in Shazam!, it won’t be an appearance that also features actor Henry Cavill. As we discussed in detail during our latest Comicbook Nation Podcast (listen below), there’s word that something with Cavill was filmed, but the usage of that footage couldn’t be cleared against Cavill’s contracted DC movie appearances. Until the actor and character’s respective futures are officially determined, impersonal shots of Superman in action around the DCEU are all we’re probably going to get.

The DC Movie Universe continues with Aquaman, in theaters now. Shazam hits theaters on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

