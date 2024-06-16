My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 6 Promo Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman has crossed a major turning point for Season 2, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the promo for Episode 6! My Adventures with Superman Season 2 introduced a new status quo for Clark as he was continuing to deal with a loneliness and anxiety over his identity as a Kryptonian. After learning that there was someone else like him out there, Clark had reached out to his cousin only to end up coming to blows with Kara Zor-El as of the newest episode of the season. But that was really only the start of his new problems.

Kara ended up defeating Clark with the help of a mysterious robotic voice, and captured him at the end of My Adventures with Superman's newest episode. Now with the first look at the next major episode of the season, it seems like Clark has been taken far away from Kansas as Kara seems to want to get him onto her side for whatever is next planned. You can check out the first look at My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 6 below as spotted by @Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, June 22nd at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, "The Machine Who Would Be Empire"! pic.twitter.com/X2U9PVc8n6 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 16, 2024

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 6

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 6 is titled "The Machine Who Would Be Empire" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Kidnapped and far from home, Superman bonds with his cousin Kara; he discovers the truth about Krypton from the last Kryptonians in existence." My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 6 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 22nd at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is now in the works for a release with Adult Swim and Max.