My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 5 Recap With Spoilers

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 has reached the halfway point of its run with Adult Swim, and the newest episode of the series has finally introduced Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El! My Adventures with Superman kicked off this newest season of the animated series with some shake ups to the status quo. While Clark and Lois have become an official couple, by the end of the season premiere, it was clear that there was still much for them to talk about. But as the episodes have continued, the two of them have yet to have those much needed conversations.

This left Clark feeling lonelier than ever before, so the end of the previous episode saw him finally reaching out to his cousin Kara after finding out there was another Kryptonian like him out there somewhere. Without any regard for what kind of person she might be, Clark has felt so isolated enough that he couldn't help but gamble and see if she responded. That's exactly what happens in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 5, "Most Eligible Superman." Here's everything important that went down.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 5 Recap