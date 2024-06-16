Creature Commandos: James Gunn Explains Series' Connections to DCU Reboot

James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebooting the DC Universe with the launch of DC Studios. TV and films, both live-action and animated, will take part in this connected effort, with actors playing the same parts across the various formats. While Superman is set to be the first film to come from the new DCU, the launch of the universe will actually take place this fall with the animated series Creature Commandos. With a roster of brand new characters that haven't appeared in DC movies or shows yet, Creature Commandos gets a fresh slate out of the gate, and won't need to address any previous DC titles.

This puts Creature Commandos in a different situation than a show like Peacemaker. The second season of the hit series is in production, but it has a lot of heavy lifting to do when it comes to the new DCU. The first season was not part of the new universe continuity, while the second season will be, and Gunn has said that the new episodes will address that issue.

When it comes to Creature Commandos, however, that kind of work won't be necessary. While replying to fan questions on social media, Gunn addressed why Creature Commandos will be handled a little differently.

"[Creature Commandos] doesn't need to address it because it didn't have a previous season with a couple of in congruencies," Gunn wrote on Threads, answering a fan question about Peacemaker dealing with franchise changes.

Creature Commandos will star David Harbour as Frankenstein; Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein; Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.; Zoe Chao as Dr. Nina Mazursky; Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus; and Sean Gunn as both G.I. Robot and Weasel. The series also stars Anya Chalotra, Maria Bakalova, Viola Davis, and Steve Agee.

Davis and Agee both appeared in the first season of Peacemaker and will continue playing the roles of Amanda Waller and John Economos in the new DCU. Gunn's Weasel is also carried over from the previous DCEU franchise, having appeared in The Suicide Squad. Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. has already been confirmed to appear in the upcoming second season of Peacemaker.

A specific release date for Creature Commandos hasn't been announced by Warner Bros. or Max just yet, but it was revealed that the series will debut on the streamer sometime later this year.