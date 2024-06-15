My Adventures With Superman Gives Clark a New Power in Latest Preview

Clark Kent has been going through some changes in Adult Swim's new take on the Man of Steel. My Adventures With Superman recently confirmed that a third season was in the works, meaning that there's more DC-themed stories on the way. In the latest preview for the show's next episode, Clark seemingly uses a new power that he hasn't demonstrated in the comics. While said ability might seem familiar to many Superman fans, there's a big difference when it comes to the Man of Tomorrow's abilities as he takes on a threat that hails from Krypton.

Superman is always known for powers like super strength, super speed, flight, heat vision, and many others. One of his lesser-seen powers is his "ice breath", which will see Clark unleashing a powerful burst of wind that is often able to freeze targets in place. It would seem that this power is getting a serious modification in My Adventures With Superman, which would go hand-in-hand with the changes made to Clark's powerset so far. In season two, we've seen the Man of Steel be able to create a force field that hints at the "Electric Superman" phase of the character, though nothing has been revealed on that front.

Superman's Ice...Blast?

Rather than having a gust of frozen air blow out of his lungs, it would seem that Clark can now open his mouth and shoot out an actual beam of ice at a target, which is quite the departure from anything we've seen in the comics. In the next episode of the Adult Swim success story, Superman is fighting against a threat from Krypton, though the identity of said threat remains a mystery. While many Man of Steel fans believe it's General Zodd, there might be a surprise when it comes to the identity of the season's big bad.

Ice Beam is super effective. New My Adventures with Superman tonight @ midnight | Tomorrow on @StreamOnMax #adultswim #myadventureswithsuperman pic.twitter.com/ELlbwfisWJ — adult swim (@adultswim) June 15, 2024

If you want to learn more about the current season of My Adventures With Superman, here's how Adult Swim describes the latest episodes, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."