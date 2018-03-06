Zachary Levi Reacts to Suggestion Shazam! Costume Looks Like Robin Williams’ ‘Mork and Mindy’ Spacesuit

Fans recently got their first unofficial looks at Zachary Levi as the titular hero of David F. Sandberg’s upcoming Shazam! movie. Now Levi is responding to a comparison that suggests Shazam’s super hero suit looks like something a little out of this world.

Twitter user @GeorgiosM posted a side-by-side comparison of the recently shared set image revealing the front of Shazam’s costume with the late Robin Williams’ spacesuit as the alien Mork in ABC sitcom Mork and Mindy that aired between 1978 and 1982, asking if the movie was “about Captain Marvel or are you making a remake of Mork and Mindy.” While the comment could be taken by some as criticism of the Shazam costume, Levi took it all in stride, invoking Mork’s iconic Orkan greeting.

“Nanu nanu, fam,” Levi wrote and added an emoji of someone painting their nails.

To be fair, Levi’s Shazam costume does resemble Williams’ Mork with a white triangle on the chest of an all-red bodysuit with metallic accents. However, one could argue if anyone is borrowing from the other’s closet, it would be Mork borrowing from Shazam. The Big Red Cheese has been depicted as wearing an all red costume with gold trim and some variation of a gold or yellow triangular feature — usually a stylized bolt of lightning — on the costume’s chest since the character’s debut as Captain Marvel for Fawcett Comics in 1939. Even though the character has had a long, complicated road to the point that there’s now a feature film being made about the character (one that we’ve outlined a bit here) the general concept of the costume has remained the same.

Comparisons to Mork notwithstanding, the recent photos and video from the set have given fans a good idea of what the overall look and feel of Levi’s Shazam will have. As we’ve seen in a previous photo, the costume also has a tiered white cape complete with hood and appears to be more like tights than the sculpted rubber and faux leather that has been used in more recent comic book movies. This also seems to confirm that the Shazam costume will be reminiscent of the one used in Geoff Johns and Gary Frank’s Shazam! backup feature in Justice League from a few years back.

Thus far, no official image of the suit has been released but we do have an official synopsis for the film which you can check out below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.