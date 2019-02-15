‘Smallville’ Fan-Art Imagines Tom Welling as Older Superman and Justin Hartley as Green Arrow

Green Arrow and Superman may still be saving the day on television thanks to The CW’s Arrow and Supergirl, but that hasn’t stopped Smallville fans from wondering what Tom Welling and Justin Hartley might look like as the iconic heroes today and now they’re getting an idea thanks to some new fan art.

Shared by Dalton Barrett on Instagram, Welling and Hartley are both digitally suited up as the heroes they played on the iconic series. You can check it out in the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to Hartley’s imagined Green Arrow look, it’s a bit of a departure from his Smallville suit as the art gives him more in the way of sleeves and a more armored look. It’s an updated look, but one that is more in line with the suit worn by Arrow’s take on the iconic archer.

Welling’s Superman also has a distinctive look, one that leans more towards the brief glimpse of the actor’s Clark Kent opening his shirt to reveal the “S” on his chest during the two-part Smallville finale, though the blue of the suit’s body is a bit brighter than what one typically sees on the Man of Steel. Even with that difference, it still gives fans a sense of what Welling could look like in the suit, especially since fans never actually got to see him fully embrace it during Smallville’s run, a decision Welling defended in a 2017 appearance on The Talk.

“One of the things when we started the show was that it was going to be about Clark in high school,” Welling said. “It was not going to be about Superman. So, at the end of the series, it was about trying to put Clark in the position where you knew he was going to become Superman, but you couldn’t go with him. But we hope the fans felt like it was good that they knew Clark was out there being Superman.”

Welling also had a more personal reason for not wanting to suit up during Smallville‘s run.

“I wasn’t exactly excited with the idea of getting into tights anyways, so it worked out,” Welling said.

While Welling may not have been willing to put on the Superman suit and has even since said he isn’t necessarily interested in appearing in The CW’s Arrowverse, Hartley is more open to the idea — provided the right role came along.

“If it was the right part, yeah,” Hartley told Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast. “I love interesting characters. Yeah, if it was something that I could get excited about, yeah, of course.”

What do you think of this Smallville fan art? Let us know in the comments below.