Smallville Actor Tom Welling and Wife Jessica Rose Lee Welcome Birth of Second Child

Smallville star Tom Welling and his wife Jessica Rose Lee Welling have welcomed their second child. Jessica made the announcement on her Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo of the new baby with the caption "Rocklin Von, welcome to your family." The couple, which has been together since 2014, has a 2-year-old son, Thomson Wylde. Welling himself commented on the photo writing "Pure joy". Jessica shared additional photos of the baby in her Instagram Story.

Welling announced the pregnancy back in January during an episode of his Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. In the episode, Rosenbaum congratulated Welling, who in turn played coy about the situation. Soon after, Jessica shared a photo of Welling with ultrasound images to Instagram, making the announcement official.

Welling played Clark Kent for ten seasons on Smallville and briefly reprised the role for a cameo appearance in The CW's Arrowverse crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths". That appearance, which took place in the Batwoman hour of the event, saw Welling’s Clark confronted by Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). It's soon revealed that this version of Clark gave up his superpowers in order to have a family with Lois Lane (Erica Durance). Welling later told fans at Fan Expo Vancouver that had the cameo required him to put on the Superman suit, he would have refused it altogether.

"If they had started the conversation with 'So, Clark is in the suit,' I'd have been like [click]," Welling said at the time. He went on to explain that he ultimately really "liked the idea of [Clark] appearing again, and I liked the idea of him being with Lois."

Welling may not be interested in suiting up as Superman, but he did tell Rosenbaum during a 2019 episode of Inside of You that he wouldn't be entirely opposed to taking on another DC character -- Batman.

"Yeah, I do like Batman and I think there is some room to grow there," Welling said. "And, yeah, it would be different."

In addition to his iconic role on Smallville, Welling also played Lt. Marcus Pierce/Cain in the third season of Lucifer, the show's final season on that network before moving to Netflix in season four.

Congratulations to Welling and his family!

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home