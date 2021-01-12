Smallville's Tom Welling Expecting Second Child With Wife Jessica

✖

Smallville star Tom Welling and his wife Jessica Rose Lee Welling are expecting their second child. The happy news was revealed during Tuesday's episode of Welling's Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. In the episode, Rosenbaum congratulated Welling who in turn played coy. No details about the second child, including sex or due date, were given. Rosenbaum teased the reveal in an Instagram post promoting the episode on Tuesday.

Welling and his wife are parents to a 2-year-old son, Thomas, who the actor described on the podcast as making him laugh all the time. Welling and Jessica recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November. The couple has been together since 2014.

Welling played Clark Kent for ten seasons on Smallville and briefly reprised the role for a cameo on The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Arrowverse crossover event. In the cameo during the Batwoman hour of the event, Welling's Clark Kent is confronted by Lex Luthor (played by Jon Cryer) and it's quickly revealed that Clark had given up his superpowers in order to settle down and start a family with Lois Lane (Erica Durance). While fans had hoped to see Welling's Clark finally suit up as Superman, Welling told fans at Fan Expo Vancouver that he would have refused the cameo had suiting up being required.

"If they had started the conversation with 'So, Clark is in the suit,' I'd have been like [click]," Welling said at the time. He went on to explain that he ultimately really "liked the idea of [Clark] appearing again, and I liked the idea of him being with Lois."

Welling may not be interested in suiting up as Superman, but he did tell Rosenbaum during a 2019 episode of Inside of You that he wouldn't be entirely opposed to taking on another DC character -- Batman.

"Yeah, I do like Batman and I think there is some room to grow there," Welling said. "And, yeah, it would be different."

In addition to his role on Smallville, Welling also appeared played Lt. Marcus Pierce/Cain in the third season of Lucifer (when it was still on Fox. It moved to Netflix in its fourth season.)

Congratulations to Welling and his family!

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home