Stargirl: John Wesley Shipp Shares New Look at His Jay Garrick Appearance

The sophomore season of DC’s Stargirl has been building out its ensemble of characters in some meaningful ways, all while further strengthening the mythos of the show’s Justice Society of America. As was announced in February of this year, that includes John Wesley Shipp’s take on Jay Garrick / The Flash, who previously appeared on fellow The CW series The Flash. Fans have been hyped to see Jay Garrick join forces with both the past and modern incarnations of the show’s JSA, and now we have a new look at what that will entail. On Thursday, Shipp tweeted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the episode, including some with him and the other members of the original JSA, including Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), Rex Tyler / Hourman (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), Sylvester Pemberton / Starman (Joel McHale), Ted Grant / Wildcat (Brian Stapf), and Johnny Thunder (Ethan Embry).

Candids from #Stargirl on location – episode 2.09 airs October 5, 2021 8/7c on #TheCW – [I will be on PIX11 Morning News https://t.co/lqv8otxiPk betw 8:30 and 9am on Oct 5 in anticipation of the main event] 🙂💫☄️ #theflash #JayGarrick #JusticeSocietyofAmerica pic.twitter.com/xkxFNWvsCJ — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) September 30, 2021

“Amazing. Amazing. I’ve got to tell you, I had the best time in Atlanta shooting with that cast,” Shipp told ComicBook.com of appearing on the series earlier this year. “People must watch. It debuts August 10th. This show has so much energy and depth and heat and excitement around it at the moment. It has that new show…everybody is a hundred percent invested. We really want this thing to work. Geoff Johns was on set the entire time I was there. Our wonderful director. The ability to work with Luke Wilson, to work with Lou Ferrigno Jr., to create the JSA, I found myself in my own history. You know what I mean?”

“I tell you, as excited as I am for people to see The Flash finale, I’m equally excited for people to… don’t wait for my episode because everybody knows I’m in the ninth episode,” Shipp continued. “Start watching the first episode of Stargirl, August 10th.”

You can check out the synopsis

“JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK – As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan’s, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her. Hunter Sansone also stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer.”

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Nine” will air on Tuesday, October 5th.