Stargirl Welcomes John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garrick in New Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Nine”, the ninth episode of Stargirl’s sophomore season. The episode is expected to feature an appearance from Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp), the Golden Age incarnation of The Flash and a member of the Justice Society of America. Shipp is certainly no stranger to playing a speedster on television, portraying Barry Allen in the 1990’s The Flash series, as well as playing Henry Allen, Jay Garrick, and the Barry Allen of “Earth-90” on fellow CW series The Flash. Now, Shipp will be bringing the role to Stargirl, and it sounds like it could be tied to Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) looking back on the darkest moments of the JSA. You can check out the synopsis below.

“JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK – As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan’s, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso.Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past.Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her.Hunter Sansone also stars.Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer.”

Shipp, whose guest appearance on Stargirl was announced in February of this year, previously told ComicBook.com how excited he was to join the series.

“Amazing. Amazing. I’ve got to tell you, I had the best time in Atlanta shooting with that cast,” Shipp told ComicBook.com back in July. “People must watch. It debuts August 10th. This show has so much energy and depth and heat and excitement around it at the moment. It has that new show…everybody is a hundred percent invested. We really want this thing to work. Geoff Johns was on set the entire time I was there. Our wonderful director. The ability to work with Luke Wilson, to work with Lou Ferrigno Jr., to create the JSA, I found myself in my own history. You know what I mean?”

“I tell you, as excited as I am for people to see The Flash finale, I’m equally excited for people to… don’t wait for my episode because everybody knows I’m in the ninth episode,” Shipp continued. “Start watching the first episode of Stargirl, August 10th.”

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Nine” will air on Tuesday, October 5th.