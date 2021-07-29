Stargirl Actor Luke Wilson Speaks Out on Marvel "Feud" With Loki's Owen Wilson

✖

On DC's Stargirl, Luke Wilson plays Pat Dugan, the former sidekick to Starman and Courtney Whitmore's stepfather and mentor to the new JSA but he's also not the only Wilson brother to be part of the general superhero world. His older brother Owen Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius in Marvel's Disney+ series, Loki. It's an interesting situation, especially considering that the pair actually worked on their respective sets in Atlanta at the same time and now, Wilson is opening up about what it was like living with a "Marvel person".

Wilson joked at a press event attended by ComicBook.com that Marvel people are "odd people" and that he never really understood Loki—but in truth, he enjoyed getting to live with his brother while they both worked in different corners of the superhero universe.

"I don't know if you've ever lived with anybody in the Marvel Universe but odd people, very, very odd. Whatever snack you have made for yourself..." Wilson joked. "I never did understand the plot of Loki. I had it explained to me a number of times, never got the plot of it. But now, we actually did get to live together for a little over a month, but it was actually really fun. And yeah, it was funny for me to be working for DC and doing a superhero show, and then Owen was playing that character Mobius on Loki. I know that he really enjoyed working on that. And like me, he had not worked on a superhero project and had not worked on a show before, but I know he had a great time and really enjoyed working with Tom Hiddleston."

Wilson also said that he feels like there was no real rivalry and that Marvel made a good show.

"It seems like that show turned out great, but I don't know that we had a rivalry," he said. "I mean, he has two sons and they watch both shows. I just feel like I detected a little more enthusiasm for Stargirl. I might have just been projecting that. But they made a great show and it really was fun to live together. We hadn't done that in a long time."

The first season of Loki is now streaming on Disney+ while the first season of DC's Stargirl is streaming on HBO Max. Season 2 of DC's Stargirl debuts on Tuesday, August 10th on The CW.