Stargirl: New Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Footage

The CW has released a brand new trailer with a lot of new footage for the upcoming second season of DC's Stargirl. In the trailer, we get a bit of a better sense of the way being Stargirl has complicated Courtney Whitmore's (Brec Bassinger) life as it gets in the way of her education, but we also see how the defeat of the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1 has left Blue Valley a mostly peaceful place, which means the new Justice Society of America doesn't have all that much to do. Perhaps most exciting, however, is the trailer's new look at Jennie (Ysa Penerejo) the daughter of original Green Lantern Alan Scott.

In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, Jennie seemingly transforms into Jade while the rest of the JSA looks on. The trailer also gives fans a taste of just how terrifying The Shade (Jonathan Cake) can be. We also get a little bit more of Yz the Thunderbolt. All of these elements seem to promise a packed season.

"Season two gives us a chance to deal with the other two artifacts that Courtney stole: Alan Scott's lantern and Johnny Thunder's pink pen," Johns told SFX Magazine earlier this year. "Those two elements play into the story pretty early on. And where Jade is, her brother Obsidian surely can't be far behind... We haven't seen a character wield the power of Green Lantern for a long, long time on TV. And the Thunderbolt has never been on the screen before in live-action. That was also a great challenge."

You can check out the synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter One", the Season 2 premiere of DC's Stargirl, below.

"SCHOOL’S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns."

Season 2 of DC's Stargirl will premiere on Tuesday, August 10th at 8/7c on The CW.