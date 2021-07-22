Stargirl Season 2 Premiere Synopsis Released

✖

We're just a few weeks away from the return of DC's Stargirl, the live-action series that fans have been falling in love with on The CW and HBO Max. The sophomore season of the series is expected to bring some new characters and some shocking twists and turns to Blue Valley, and now we have our first indication of what that will entail. The CW has released the official synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter One", the first episode of the show's second season. You can check it out below.

"SCHOOL’S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns."

"The answer changes every time I get asked it, but I'm so excited about so many different things," Bassinger told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "It's just depends on what comes to my brain at that point. But towards the end of the season, I was getting really confident with my staff and I just really hope I can keep that going in season two and just get more confident with it and kick butt."

Season 2 will introduce a number of new heroes and villains to the fold of the show, including Jakeem Thunder (Alkoya Brunson), Yz the Thunderbolt (Jim Gaffigan), Jade (Ysa Penarejo), The Shade (Jonathan Cake), and Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).

"Season two gives us a chance to deal with the other two artifacts that Courtney stole: Alan Scott's lantern and Johnny Thunder's pink pen," Johns recently told SFX Magazine. "Those two elements play into the story pretty early on. And where Jade is, her brother Obsidian surely can't be far behind... We haven't seen a character wield the power of Green Lantern for a long, long time on TV. And the Thunderbolt has never been on the screen before in live-action. That was also a great challenge."

Are you excited for Seasson 2 premiere of DC's Stargirl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Stargirl will premiere on Tuesday, August 10th at 8/7c on The CW.