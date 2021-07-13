DC's Stargirl Showrunner Talks Arrival of New Heroes in Season 2

✖

The second season of DC's Stargirl is coming up in August on The CW and while Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the other heroes of the new Justice Society of America will be facing some dark new threats, there will be new heroes arriving as well. As fans have seen in teasers, photos, and in casting news, the series will pay off on two items briefly introduced in Season 1 - Johnny Thunder's pink pen and a certain green lantern - and according to series showrunner Geoff Johns, the payoff is coming sooner rather than later.

"Season two gives us a chance to deal with the other two artifacts that Courtney stole: Alan Scott's lantern and Johnny Thunder's pink pen," Johns told SFX Magazine. "Those two elements play into the story pretty early on. And where Jade is, her brother Obsidian surely can't be far behind... We haven't seen a character wield the power of Green Lantern for a long, long time on TV. And the Thunderbolt has never been on the screen before in live-action. That was also a great challenge."

Recently released photos from the show's second season gave fans their best look yet at Green Lantern Alan Scott's daughter Jade, who will be played by Ysa Penarejo, who comes to Blue Valley by way of a group home in Milwaukee, may not get off on quite the right foot with Courtney. There are other heroes that will be showing up as well. It was previously announced that Alkoya Brunson has been cast as Jakeem Thunder and Jim Gaffigan will be providing the voice to Yz the Thunderbolt, the genie who joins forces with Jakeem in the comics.

"There's a reason that a character like Johnny Thunder and the Thunderbolt has resonated and survived decades, decades, and decades," Stargirl creator Geoff Johns told ComicBook.com last season. "Because there's something really cool about a fricking pink genie that can do anything you ask it and all those kinds of things you want to present when you eventually do introduce them, present them in a way that is both true to who they are in the comics and for the fans that visually and spiritually and emotionally, and then also to new fans, new viewers, never heard of these characters, to get a sense of who they are and fall in love with them like we already are in love with them."

DC's Stargirl season 2 premieres Tuesday, August 10 on The CW.

