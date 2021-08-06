Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Teases Possibility Of More DC Comics Projects

✖

Following The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, it seems Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is open to the idea of a return trip to the DC Universe. In addition to confirming on social media today that he had final cut on The Suicide Squad, Gunn told fans that there's "definitely more on the horizon." While that's likely just a reference to the upcoming Peacemaker series, the open-ended nature of the comment is likely to encourage fans who have been wondering for months whether Gunn might do another DC movie and, if so, what it might be that he chooses.

Gunn is working with John Cena, who appears as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, on the TV spinoff right now. He wrote the series and is directing some of the episodes.

You can see his tweet below.

I'm already more than halfway through shooting a season of a TV show's first season. So there is definitely more on the horizon. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the series was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena said. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Are you excited to see John Cena's take on Peacemaker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.