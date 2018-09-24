Suicide Squad Director Shouts F— Marvel At World Premiere

On Monday night, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Warner Bros.’ latest comic book movie, Suicide Squad, had its world premiere. But before it was shown, writer/director David Ayer came out on stage and introduced the film. When someone in the crowd said, “F— Marvel,” Ayer echoed the comment.

“Sorry about getting caught up in the moment and saying f*ck Marvel,” Ayer tweeted. “Someone said it. I echoed. Not cool. Respect for my brother filmmakers.”

Seeing as though there has always been a (usually fun) rivalry between fans of DC and Marvel, Ayer’s “F— Marvel” will probably get more attention than it deserves. Ayer was simply excited about showcasing his new film, and as he said, he got caught up in the moment. It can happen to anyone. I’m sure he meant no ill will towards Marvel Studios.

For those of you that want to hear him say “F— Marvel,” check out the video below.

