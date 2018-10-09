‘Suicide Squad’ Director Addresses Baby Clothes in Joker Scene

Suicide Squad may have left theaters years ago, but it still is beckoning quite a lot of questions — and the film’s director just shed some light on a new one.

David Ayer, who directed the DC Extended Universe venture, recently responded to a fan’s questions regarding the baby onesies that can be seen in one of Joker’s (Jared Leto) scenes. As he explained, the onesies have a connection to another sequence in the film, where Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is imagining the ordinary perfect life she could have with Joker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Someone should ask Ayer why he included baby clothes in this scene. I would but I don’t think I can get a reply. Lol. pic.twitter.com/Ws4y8qZ0In — Mister J 🎃 (@ColdBloodedJoke) October 8, 2018

All good! Those are the same onesies the babies were wearing in Harley’s fantasy vision. //t.co/6K0sJcLP3O — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 8, 2018

Granted, Ayer’s answer doesn’t really explain why Joker has those baby clothes, as there isn’t really any indication that the plans to have a family have gone beyond Harley’s vision. There’s a chance that a longer cut of the film, which Ayer has hinted would have been different from what was onscreen, could hold more of an answer.

The DCEU’s Joker/Harley relationship is a bit in flux at the moment, with various projects attempting to bring the characters back onto the big screen. Harley will next be seen teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain in Birds of Prey, while Joaquin Phoenix’s alternate version of the Joker will get a standalone film next year.

A second Suicide Squad movie, a Harley/Joker movie, and a standalone movie about Leto’s Joker are all in various stages of development as well. No matter what the future holds, it sounds like Leto would definitely be willing to return to the role.

“I love the Joker.” Leto said in September of last year. “He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

What do you think of Ayer’s answer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.