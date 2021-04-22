Supergirl Star Nicole Maines Teases New Powers for Dreamer

✖

Season 6 of Supergirl has seen the Super Friends presented with their biggest challenge yet. With Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stuck in the Phantom Zone, her friends and allies back in National City have had to not only protect the city in her absence but also try to figure out how to get her home. It's required a lot of extra effort from everyone involved, but for Nia Nal/Dreamer, it's required her to use her powers perhaps more than in the past and according to Nicole Maines, we might just be seeing new powers from Dreamer as the season continues.

In an interview with The Wrap, Maines spoke about how Season 6 will see Dreamer trying to better understand her powers, but also teased that there could soon be a "bridge" between the physical realm and the dream realm in terms of Nia's powers.

"When her sister left and with her mom gone, the only person who could tell her very limited information about her powers was Brainiac," Maines said. "And he couldn't even really tell her that much without risking the space-time continuum. So, she's really just been completely on her own, feeling around in the dark, just trying to get the hang of these powers And so, her arc this season is going to be really grounded in finally trying to iron out all the wrinkles and work out all of the kinks in her power and working to become a fully-fledged superhero."

"We know there's a physical realm, and then there's the dream realm," Maines said regarding new powers. "And Nia, this season in her powers, is starting to become a bridge between the two."

She's also, in a sense, become a bridge in terms of time. This week's episode saw Nia getting dream flashes of Kara and Alex's (Chyler Leigh) high school years in Midvale circa 2009. It ultimately ended up being revealed that that point in time may hold the key to finding Kara in the Phantom Zone and bringing her home. You can check out the synopsis for "Prom Night" for yourself below.

"THE FLASHBACK TO MIDVALE INTRODUCES A YOUNG CAT GRANT – Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time-traveling back to Kara’s home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Prom Night" airs on April 27th.