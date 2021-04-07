Supergirl "Phantom Menaces" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Phantom Menaces", the third episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, April 13th. As things go, the sixth season is off to a rocky start for the Superfriends. While they were able to stop Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) from carrying out his disastrous plan in the season premiere, he also sent Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) into the Phantom Zone. This week, the team's attempts to rescue her backfired as did the idea of justice when Lex was acquitted. These losses will weigh heavily on the team, with Kara still trapped, though unbeknownst to her friends and family back in National City, Kara is not alone. Her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr) is there as well.

The episode will also see Lena (Katie McGrath) try again to stop her brother after failing to see him convicted in court. According to the episode's synopsis, the pair will be battling for control of Luthor Corp, even as she starts to become more integrated into the Superfriends.

"Lena is going to become a more integral part of the Superfriends this season than ever before," co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently told Entertainment Weekly. "So I think that's going to be really satisfying and have emotional resonance for her because she's always kind of felt like an outsider, not just with Kara's secret but with the whole group. Now she's going to be a full-on insider, so that will change the dynamic for Lena and the group."

On a larger level, the sixth and final season is set to deal with the concept of power in some significant ways, and the Lena and Lex conflict will surely feed into that.

"The theme that we really decided to focus on this year is about power, and the abuse of power, and the limits of powers, and from without and within," Queller said in the same interview. "So including not just our bad guys, which is very easy, but in terms of hour heroes making decisions [because] their power is almost limitless. How [do] they decide where the line is?"

"[People felt] somewhat disempowered because of the circumstances that we're all living in with the pandemic," he said. "We were trying to reflect on that and kind of try to address what empowers people, and what our heroes could do to help both set an example and kind of explore some of the issues that keep people from feeling empowered."

You can check out the episode synopsis below.

"BATTLE OF WITS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally. Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) battle for control of Luthor Corp. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich."

Supergirl will air Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Phantom Menaces" will air on April 13th.