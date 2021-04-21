Supergirl: Nia and Brainy Go Back in Time in "Prom Night!" Preview

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Prom Night!" the fifth episode of Supergirl's sixth season. This week, while trying to stop the Phantom that had been turning National City citizens into more Phantoms, the Super Friends realized that the key to saving Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone might be located in the past -- specifically in Midvale circa 2009. That means Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are headed back to the past.

However, things may not go quite according to plan. The previously released synopsis for the episode reveals that their ship crashes upon arrival and while that brings them into contact with young Kara (Izabela Vidovic), definitely doesn't maintain the low profile Brainy and Nia were hoping to maintain. The episode will also see the introduction of a young Cat Grant, played by Eliza Helm.

The introduction of a young Cat Grant to Supergirl was announced last month with the character description noting "eater to step out of Lois Lane's shadow and out from under her boss, Perry White's thumb, Cat chases a story to Kara's hometown of Midvale. This lead won't go as planned, but it will put her on the trajectory toward the Media Powerhouse we know and love as Cat Grant".

While many fans are hopeful that Calista Flockhart, who played the adult media mogul Cat Grant in Supergirl's first season, will return before season's end, series co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently told ComicBook.com that they are very excited about Helm coming on as the younger Cat.

"We're definitely going to see some fan favorites collab for the finale, we're working on that, and so there will be some wonderful surprises," Queller said. "But unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions and schedule it doesn't look like Calista is going to be able to make it, but we're so excited about the actress we found to play young Cat Grant and she channels Calista with such skill that you will feel you have seen Cat Grant in those two back to back episodes. It's really exciting."

You can check out the synopsis for "Prom Night" for yourself below.

"THE FLASHBACK TO MIDVALE INTRODUCES A YOUNG CAT GRANT – Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time-traveling back to Kara’s home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Prom Night" airs on April 27th.