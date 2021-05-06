Supergirl "Fear Knot" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Fear Knot", the seventh episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode will be the series' midseason finale and will be directed by series star David Harewood. Now that Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) have successfully retrieved Kara's (Melissa Benoist) DNA during their trip back to Midvale in 2009, the Super Friends will attempt to rescue her from the Phantom Zone. However, to do so they will each have to confront visions of their worst fear.

Even when they do rescue Kara from the Phantom Zone, her experience will have profound effects on the hero, as co-showrunner Robert Rovner previously told ComicBook.com.

"Well, I mean it impacts her in a very profound way," Rovner said. "You know, I think that the Phantom Zone she faces this time around is much more unkind than last time, last time she was protected in her pod, and this time she's there and being impacted by the Phantoms that roam the Phantom Zone and give the Phantom Zone its name and they deplete people of their hope."

He continued, "So, she doesn't have powers there and so she's much more vulnerable than we've ever seen her and really, her journey and the Phantom Zone is how does she keep hope alive when she doesn't know if she's going to get out of it or not? And it seems very possible that she will never get out. And for our heroes left in National City, you know, they're faced with that same reality that they might never get Supergirl back. And so the stakes are higher than they've ever been, and the emotions are higher than they've ever been."

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below and read on for the photos.

"DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) home, each member of the team is confronted by visions of their worst fear. David Harewood directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Elle Lipson."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Fear Knot" will air on May 11th.