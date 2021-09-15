Supergirl: Kelly Becomes Guardian in “Blind Spots” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Blind Spots”, the upcoming September 21st episode of Supergirl. The episode will see Kelly Olsen step up to become the hero Guardian, but will also further explore the issues of inequality that have been a major part of Kelly’s arc over the past few episodes. The episode was co-written by Azie Tesfai, who plays Kelly, along with staff writer J. Holtham. The episode is directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey who also appears in the episode.

Kelly’s journey to Guardian is one that has been a long time coming and it’s something fans have been hoping for since the character’s first appearance.



“You know what’s funny about that, is I think the fans did because I can tag the Guardian arc for the last two and a half years pretty much,” Tesfai recently told ComicBook.com. “And I could never say anything about it in seeing it, but they have really rallied in so much of what she’s become in the multidimensional layers of her as a character, and her being a superhero, and this new career path for her, and what’s the empathy that shows within Kelly. I feel like a lot of that has come through the fans being so vocal, which, to me, makes it even better.”



She continued, “I think it’s Kelly finally stepping into her purpose and what she realizes is her destiny in so many ways.”



“You know, me personally feeling empowered to have such a hand on the story arc, and the episode that I got to co-write particularly, and my character stepping in her power as a woman, as a gay woman, as a Black woman, it wasn’t lost on me,” she said. “I think that we, Kelly and I both, were finding our footing and finding our voice, and using it at the same time, which was emotional and powerful and changed me forever, and how I see who I am. And so, I think, when the fans do see this arc, it isn’t just watching Kelly step into her power. It’s watching me, Azie as a person, stepping into my own power as a Black woman. And so it does mean a lot to me.”



“SUPERGIRL” STAR AZIE TESFAI CO-WROTE THE EPISODE DIRECTED BY DAVID RAMSEY – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx). However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help – including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) who is busy fighting Nyxly (Peta Sergeant).



Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian. Joined by Supergirl, Alex (Chyler Leigh), Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) and team, Guardian leads the way to restoring justice to the fallen community. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by J. Holtham & Azie Tesfai.



Supergirl airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Stargirl. “Blind Spots” is set to debut on September 21.