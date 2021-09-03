Supergirl: Synopsis Released For Episode Co-Written by Azie Tesfai

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Blind Spots," the September 21 episode of Supergirl, which was co-written by series star Azie Tesfai with staff writer J. Holtham, and directed by Arrow star David Ramsey. The episode will center on The Guardian, the superhero played by Tesfai, who originally came to the series as James Olsen's sister Kelly, and took on his costume and shield when Mehcad Brooks departed the series to pursue a film career (you can see him as Jax in the recent Mortal Kombat movie). The episode sees Kelly taking the lead on a street-level story after a tragedy strikes, but Supergirl is stuck in a superhero battle and can't immediately respond.

The series recently returned from its final synopsis, and entered a stretch of episodes that will culminate with the series finale on October 5, 2021. The series joins Black Lightning not only in ending this season, but in providing a character for The Flash's upcoming "Armageddon" crossover, which will feature Cress Williams's Black Lightning and Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers in a battle that will pit a motley crew of Arrowverse superheroes against Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), the Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), and Despero (Tony Curran).

"You know, I think for me personally telling this story through other characters and using Kelly as a vessel, felt like the best way," Tesfai recently told ComicBook of her season-long arc as Guardian. "And so we have some incredible guest stars that come in and actually tell these stories, and Kelly just is a light and a lamp for their storylines to be highlighted. That always felt like the right way to me to do it. And also, tackling these issues is very complicated, and so it was super important to me for it to not be an episode. And this is the beginning of an arc, of a story arc, which felt like the only way to try to approach it. But mainly I think really redirecting, in Kelly's new career, these heartbreaking storylines through other characters and through our guest stars felt like the best way to start this arc of these timely, heartbreaking, and difficult circumstances that our characters and our society find ourselves in."

You can see the official synopsis for "Blind Spots" below.

“SUPERGIRL” STAR AZIE TESFAI CO-WROTE THE EPISODE DIRECTED BY DAVID RAMSEY – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx). However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help – including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) who is busy fighting Nyxly (Peta Sergeant).

Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian. Joined by Supergirl, Alex (Chyler Leigh), Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) and team, Guardian leads the way to restoring justice to the fallen community. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by J. Holtham & Azie Tesfai.

Supergirl airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC's Stargirl. "Blind Spots" is set to debut on September 21.