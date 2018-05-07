‘Supergirl’ Star Says Kara Has “Moral Dilemma” Over Reign Reveal

The truth about Reign was finally revealed last week on Supergirl. After tracking the Worldkillers Pestilence and Purity to L-Corp, Supergirl discovered that not only is her friend, Sam, Reign but that her best friend Lena Luthor knew it. It’s a troubling discovery, one that series star Melissa Benoist says will bring a lot of challenges for the Girl of Steel and her alter ego, Kara.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Benoist explained that the Reign reveal creates a two-part heartbreak for Kara.

“The Sam and Reign conundrum encompasses a lot of heartbreak for Kara,” Benoist said. “First of all, she finds out in a way that she realizes Lena’s been lying and using methods that Kara’s not happy about. Also, seeing a good friend of hers that she knows is a good person deep down is a million times more heartbreaking than it was to deal with Julia. Kara’s seen Worldkillers, she knows that you’re able to save them, but I’m sure the heartbreak is devastating because she knows what it’s going to take to get through to Sam.”

But before Supergirl attempts to get through to Sam (Odette Annable), she’s going to have to deal with Lena (Katie McGrath). Monday’s episode, “Trinity”, picks up with the aftermath of the shocking discovery and part of that aftermath will include dealing with her complicated relationship with Lena. While Supergirl has a professional sort of relationship with Lena, she’s Kara’s best friend. It’s a situation that puts Kara in a difficult situation, as Lena is still in the dark about Kara’s super heroic identity. It’s a situation that puts Kara in a “moral dilemma”.

“There’s some hypocrisy on Supergirl’s side where she’s lying about who she is to her best friend,” Benoist said. “Lena comes clean and tells her everything essentially that she’s doing to work on Sam and Reign for the sake of saving Sam, but Kara can’t be honest because she feels like she has to protect Lena. So, it is this moral dilemma that Supergirl is really struggling with. I think it’s frustrating for Supergirl and Kara. Obviously, they’re the same person, but I think it’s frustrating to have the alter ego.”

That frustration may well turn into a much bigger problem, though. Co-showrunner Jessica Queller said back in April that the discovery that Lena has been working on Reign will ignite a can’t-miss battle of wills.

“In an upcoming episode, there’s a big reveal that Lena has in her lab that will enrage Supergirl and the DEO, and it turns into an epic battle of wills between the two women, Lena and Supergirl,” Queller said “I wouldn’t want to miss it,

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Trinity” airs Monday, May 6.