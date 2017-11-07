‘Supergirl’: Chyler Leigh on the Lasting Impact of Sanvers

One of Supergirl‘s most beloved duos might have parted ways in tonight’s episode, but its influence doesn’t seem to be going away.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, ‘Damage’, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) ending their relationship. Considering the prolific impact that ‘Sanvers’ has had on the Supergirl fandom, as well as the LGBT community as a whole, Leigh reassured that the break-up in no way diminishes that.

“I really feel like what we were able to do with the Sanvers story, how much awareness we were able to – and still are – we can’t talk about it like now it’s gone.” Leigh explained to ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “There’s still going to be remnants of that. There’s still so much positivity, and there’s still so much growth and so much freedom for so many people that came from this, that it’s going to continue on.”

While Sanvers parted ways because of a pretty major lifestyle choice – their plans to have kids – Leigh believes that the duo still think very highly of each other.

“Alex would never wish anything but the absolute best for Maggie and vice versa.” Leigh added. “That’s really where, I think, you kind of see what is most heartbreaking about the ending of their relationship, is how much they love each other and how much they want the best for each other. It’s not like you have this screaming, you’re throwing vases around the room. It’s like you really see that the intention there is to allow them to be their best selves no matter what. I feel like we did a really good job with that.”

Nevertheless, Leigh is aware that fans will be heartbroken by the break up – and wants to offer some words of hope to them.

“I’ve kind of, sorta been avoiding social media today, only because I’m still trying to figure out how to really answer this for a lot of fans that I know personally, and that I’ve come across that might not totally understand it.” Leigh revealed. “And I want to make sure that people know that regardless they’re loved and that they matter and that the story that they have to tell is just as important as the story we told on the show and that that continues for them as well. Nothing ends tonight. And that’s the biggest thing that I’ve been so worried about, is that I don’t want people to think that this is the end of something really, really significant and important. It is really just the beginning in a lot of ways. I hope people can really latch onto to that and hang onto that.”

“Almost like Alex in this situation, you can’t ask people to sweep it under the rug.” Leigh continued. “Because what we did, I feel – maybe I’m biased – but what we did, I feel was pretty groundbreaking, and to have such a strong relationship, I feel, portrayed as well as we did, I think we did a very great justice to that storyline and for the community. The hope, honestly, is just that people can see what it was and celebrate that just as much as I do and I know Flo does, and really be able to grow from here and just see what comes next for Alex. That’s my hope.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.