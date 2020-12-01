David Ramsey Returning To Arrowverse, Playing Mystery Character On Legends Of Tomorrow

✖

Arrow star David Ramsey may have wrapped his show, but his not done in the Arrowverse yet! A new report is out stating that Ramsey will be showing up in the Arrowverse twice in the upcoming year of Arrowverse stories; he'll be reprising his role as John Diggle/Spartan from Arrow, as well as appearing as a new mystery character. Deadline had the exclusive report of Ramsey's next big steps in the Arrowverse franchise: details state that he'll appear in a total of five Arrowverse episodes - four as Diggle in the series Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash and Batwoman - with the fifth "mystery character" showing up in an episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Naturally, Arrowverse (or "Berlantiverse" named after DC TV producer Greg Berlanti) fans are jumping up and down with excitement that Diggle could finally be Green Lantern in the franchise. Rumors of Diggle being an Arrowverse version of Jon Stewart/Green Lantern have been running for years. The showrunners of Arrow gave fans a nice little Easter egg teaser in the Arrow finale, which ended with an epilogue that saw a mysterious object fall from the heavens near Diggle - and object with a big bright green glow. Ramsey has already teased he'd be game for this Arrowverse return - especially if he gets to wear the power ring.

The timing couldn't be better for Diggle's "mystery character" to be Green Lantern. Legends of Tomorrow's previous season ended with Sara Lance being abducted by what are seemingly aliens. The new season is therefore going to be taking much more of a "Lost In Space" approach, and if the Legends gang is taking a door of the galaxy, running into a Green Lantern Diggle seems like a must.

Not only is David Ramsey getting a nice arc in the upcoming Arrowverse seasons, he's also signed on to direct five episodes in the franchise, with Supergirl and Superman & Lois being two of the shows mentioned.

David Ramsey has released a statement on his return to the Arrowverse, saying, "I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera. To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories."

The Arrowverse continues in 2021 on The CW.