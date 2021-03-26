Supergirl: "Phantom Menaces" Synopsis Released

✖

We're just a matter of days away from the debut of Supergirl's sixth and final season, and although the idea of saying goodbye to Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) and the Superfriends is definitely bittersweet, fans are curious to see exactly what the new episodes will bring. Luckily, The CW has released a new synopsis for "Phantom Menaces," the third episode of the series' sixth season. The synopsis hints at interesting arcs for both Kara herself and for Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), with the latter feuding with Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) over control of Luthor Corp.

"BATTLE OF WITS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally. Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) battle for control of Luthor Corp. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich."

"Lena is going to become a more integral part of the Superfriends this season than ever before," co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently told Entertainment Weekly. "So I think that's going to be really satisfying and have emotional resonance for her because she's always kind of felt like an outsider, not just with Kara's secret but with the whole group. Now she's going to be a full-on insider, so that will change the dynamic for Lena and the group."

On a larger level, the sixth and final season is set to deal with the concept of power in some significant ways, and the Lena and Lex conflict will surely feed into that.

"The theme that we really decided to focus on this year is about power, and the abuse of power, and the limits of powers, and from without and within," Queller said in the same interview. "So including not just our bad guys, which is very easy, but in terms of hour heroes making decisions [because] their power is almost limitless. How [do] they decide where the line is?"

"[People felt] somewhat disempowered because of the circumstances that we're all living in with the pandemic," he said. "We were trying to reflect on that and kind of try to address what empowers people, and what our heroes could do to help both set an example and kind of explore some of the issues that keep people from feeling empowered."

Supergirl will air Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Phantom Menaces" will air on April 13th.