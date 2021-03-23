Supergirl Showrunners Reveal Theme for Final Season

✖

When it comes to shows in The CW's Arrowverse, Supergirl is one that is frequently rooted in and inspired by real-world social and political issues. Season 4 of the series saw Supergirl deal with anti-alien hate as she clashed with Agent Liberty while Season 5 dealt with the influence of technology on society. With the series headed into its sixth and final season next week, Supergirl will continue to deal with real-world issues as part of the show's theme and according to series showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner, this year the series will focus on power.

"The theme that we really decided to focus on this year is about power, and the abuse of power, and the limits of powers, and from without and within," Queller told Entertainment Weekly. "So including not just our bad guys, which is very easy, but in terms of hour heroes making decisions [because] their power is almost limitless. How [do] they decide where the line is?"

Rovner went a bit further and explained that they were inspired by the Black Lives Movement as well as the pandemic.

"[People felt] somewhat disempowered because of the circumstances that we're all living in with the pandemic," he said. "We were trying to reflect on that and kind of try to address what empowers people, and what our heroes could do to help both set an example and kind of explore some of the issues that keep people from feeling empowered."

The season will also see Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) have to deal with power in a way that puts her own life on the line as well. Last viewers saw Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) he was making a play to essentially brainwash the world and to stop him, Kara is going to have to make a major sacrifice.

"She is going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity," Queller said. "That challenge, she's going to face her mortality in a way we've never done on the show. That's really the focus of the first run of seven episodes. It's life or death stakes for Kara, and it's very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she'll put it all into play in the second half."

Supergirl returns on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.