Supergirl Showrunner Teases Lena's New "Insider" Role in Final Season

Last season on Supergirl saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) very much at odds for most of the episodes. The pair's long-running friendship was fractured when Lena learned that Kara had been keeping her heroic identity from her and, more than that, everyone else had been keeping it from her as well. However, by season's end, the pair had slowly begun to take a few tentative steps towards at least being able to work together again to stop both Leviathan and Lex Luthor and according to series co-showrunner Jessica Queller, in Season 6, Lena will end up being much more a real part of the Superfriends team.

"Lena is going to become a more integral part of the Superfriends this season than ever before," Queller told Entertainment Weekly. "So I think that's going to be really satisfying and have emotional resonance for her because she's always kind of felt like an outsider, not just with Kara's secret but with the whole group. Now she's going to be a full-on insider, so that will change the dynamic for Lena and the group."

The idea that Lena will be more a part of the team in Season 6 delivers on what McGrath said in an interview last year about there always being the potential for Kara and Lena to reconcile.

"I think there’s always potential [for Kara and Lena to reconcile], you know?" McGrath said in an interview last year. "I think the writers are very smart, and I think they have a very clear, articulated plan about what they're doing. And I would hate to think that you're not going to get Kara and Lena back as they were before. And I think fundamentally Lena is still a very good person, and I think she does just miss her friends. She misses Kara desperately, and part of me believes that Lena would do anything to get that back if it meant that Kara wouldn't, as she thought, betray her again. If Lena felt that Kara couldn't betray her again, I think Lena would do anything to get that friendship back. I think the illustration of that is how hurt she was. You couldn't feel that amount of hurt if you didn't actually care."

Supergirl returns on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.

Are you glad that Lena will be a real insider in terms of the Superfriends in the show’s final season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.