Supergirl: “The Bodyguard” Photos Released

The CW has released official photos for “The Bodyguard”, the upcoming episode of Supergirl set to air on March 8. The episode comes after Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) took a strange trip through various timelines in the most recent episode, “It’s a Super Life” to explore whether there had been a good time to reveal her identity to Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and prevent the rift between the friends. Discovering that no such time existed, Supergirl decided to stop apologizing and, thus, leaves Lena to make her own choices and live with the consequences — including being treated like any other villain by the Girl of Steel. And in “The Bodyguard” it seems like Lena will in fact be in a position for exactly those types of consequences as she moves forward with Non Nocere.

Lena’s project isn’t the only focus of “The Bodyguard”, however. The episode will also see Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo) targeted by an anti-tech extremist while Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) continues to have his fingers in everything. Episode photos reveal villainous Luthor both making demands of Supergirl as well as working with Brainy (Jesse Rath) as the season continues its themes regarding the impact of technology.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” executive producer Robert Rovner added. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help. Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Batwoman on The CW. “The Bodyguard” will debut on March 8.

