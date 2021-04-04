Supergirl New "A Few Good Women" Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos for "A Few Good Women", the second episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, April 6th. At the end of the season premiere, "Rebirth", Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Superfriends managed to thwart Lex Luthor's (Jon Cryer) plans, though at great cost. Supergirl was sent into the Phantom Zone, her location unknown. While this is certainly not a good situation for anyone involved, it appears that Supergirl won't be alone. Photos show her interacting with a mysterious character (played by Jason Behr).

Not much is known about Behr's character. The casting announcement last month did not name the character but did indicate that his character would be a noted Kryptonian who plays a significant role in helping Kara/Supergirl when she faces circumstances beyond her control.

You can check out the episode synopsis for "A Few Good Women" and then read on for the photos from the episode.

THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "A Few Good Women" airs on April 6th.