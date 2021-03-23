Supergirl Casts Two Mystery Characters for Final Season

✖

We're just a matter of days away from the debut of Supergirl's sixth and final season, and the long-running Arrowverse series has a lot of ground to cover in its last batch of episodes. In addition to wrapping up the storylines of its existing ensemble, it looks like two new characters will also be joining the fold. According to a new report, Jason Behr and Claude Knowlton have been cast on Supergirl in recurring roles. While neither character is officially named, it sounds like they both could have a significant role within the events of the final season.

Knowlton, whose work includes American Crime Story, will play a mild-mannered alien whose tragic past allows him to help the Superfriends with their mission at hand. Behr, who previously appeared on Roswell, will portray a famous or noted Kryptonian who plays a significant role helping Kara when she faces circumstances beyond her control.

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, a young woman who uses her Kryptonian powers to protect those she loves in National City. The series also stars Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac 5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Teschmacher, Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata, Staz Nair as William Dey and David Harewood as J'onn J'onnz/Martian Manhunter, with special guest star Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller, and Rob Wright.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote on social media shortly after the news of the final season broke. "She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

Supergirl's sixth and final season will begin on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.

h/t: Deadline