Dune 2 & Shōgun Review, Superman (2025) First Look

The ComicBook Nation Crew discusses the first look at James Gunn's Superman film and the new costume, and then we review Dune 2, Shōgun, and Halo! We also cover the canceled Star Wars and Twisted Metal video games, the reactions to The Crow's first look, new Dying Light and Massive-Verse tabletop games, AEW Revolution, and more!

Dune 2 Review

(Photo: Warner Bors. Pictures)

Comicbook.com critic Patrick Cavanaugh had this to say about Dune 2:

Herbert's Dune is not only a thrilling journey in its own right, but it also serves as an allegory exploring themes of colonialism, fanaticism, religion, imperialism, and the exploitation of natural resources. These aren't entirely crowd-pleasing ideas, and Villeneuve largely accomplishes honoring those themes while also making for an engaging sci-fi epic. It doesn't quite feel as awe-inspiring as the debut film, but this will ultimately work in the favor of the story, as we aren't given arbitrarily inflated elements that would have fit within the blockbuster-oriented sensibilities of franchise filmmaking seen in so many other series. Still, the fact that such an inaccessible tome could be brought to life without having to sacrifice either the character complexities or depressing allegories found within the source material makes the two-film journey a triumph in its own right, and we can't wait to see where Messiah will take us. Rating: 4 out of 5

Shōgun Reaction

In his reaction to Shōgun, ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw says "REVIEW: #ShogunFX IS the next #GameOfThrones, with much better production values. James Clavell's novel was everything to me when I read it – and this show only ENHANCES the experience of the book. Great cast/characters, intrigue, direction, music, costuming – the works. 2 eps in, and 95% of the rest of TV/streaming shows airing right now already feel mid in comparison. And UNLIKE Game of Thrones, Shōgun is a complete story that won't wear out its welcome: one limited series, with all the quality of a self-contained story arc"

(Photo: Producer Pete)

