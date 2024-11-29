Superman Trailer Rumors Addressed by James Gunn (Including a Big Debunk)

A rumor began circulating about the trailer for Superman, the film that marks the start of DC’s new phase, and James Gunn decided to clear things up on Threads. Apparently, Warner Bros. might have made some edits to the nearly finalized version to ensure it lands well with fans. This supposedly led to some behind-the-scenes pressure on the marketing team. But when asked about it on the platform, DC Studios’ co-CEO said it was only a half-truth. Some parts are accurate, but not entirely on point.

“Well sort of. But when he says ‘studio’ that’s solely me, as the only studio involved in cutting or anything to do with the trailer is DC Studios”, Gunn clarified, emphasizing that he tends to be quite demanding on the creative side. “This is the exact same rigorous process I’ve gone through cutting every Guardians trailer, pushing the marketing folks as hard as I can, cutting & recutting until I think we have something worthy of the film itself.” Gunn also made a point to clarify that his feedback is far more specific than simply asking them to “make it better.”

The truth is, everything happening is just part of the usual workflow. DC Studios is focused on delivering a much-improved and refreshed version of its universe, especially after facing so much criticism in recent years.

Gunn, known for being meticulous with CGI and special effects, is unsurprisingly taking his time to get everything right. Back in October, he addressed the highly anticipated trailer, mentioning that he was still working on it, as fans kept asking when it would finally drop. He also mentioned that there was an assembly cut of the movie, which just backs up this idea.

CCXP 2024 in Brazil, set for December 5-8, might have something big in store. Comic conventions are known for bringing exciting news to fans, and Superman shouldn’t be an exception – especially since Gunn had previously responded to a fan’s question about whether the movie’s teaser or trailer would be out before the end of the year. Following this logic, it seems pretty likely that a preview of the film could debut at the event.

It’s worth noting that Gunn did mention Brazil was significant, but he recently confirmed he won’t be able to attend CCXP due to scheduling conflicts. Now, all that’s left is to manage the excitement and wait to see what comes next.

The new Superman movie – written and directed by Gunn himself – will center on a young Clark Kent, shortly after leaving Smallville. It will explore his early days in Metropolis, navigating his career as a reporter while also balancing his Kryptonian roots with his human upbringing. However, the film won’t focus on the character’s origins, meaning fans won’t see Krypton or the Kent family’s discovery of Clark. Also, it’ll be in the same timeline as Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2.

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.