DC Fans May Have an Idea of When the First Superman Trailer Is Coming

Superman fans think they’ve discovered when James Gunn and DC Studios are set to release the trailer out into the world. On Threads, some hopeful sleuths think they’ve targeted the Superman trailer’s release to December at CCXP. While Gunn didn’t confirm anything on social media, his emoji isn’t an outright denial! In addition, people already know that his big DC movie feature has already wrapped filming and is in the process of editing and polishing right now. Things are already so far along on Superman that the director has this time to answer questions from fans on social media. So, they’ve been busy over there on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot.

So many modern blockbusters use reshoots to tweak and tuck their finished product. But, for Superman, Gunn thinks that this practice won’t have to happen. The director talked about the practice on Threads and said that he’s been doing a good job of keeping the trains running on time with almost every project coming out of his orbit. For his past two releases, Gunn argues that he’s only had a single day of additional photography. That would be a wild number to match moving forward. It really signifies taking your time with each and every idea that gets put to page. The filmmaker has to make sure it goes into the can the right way on the day they choose to film that scene. It sounds like Superman was following this edict down to the smallest moments.

David corenswet is superman!

“Over-prepare. Don’t start shooting until I have a finished script my whole team is happy with. Hire actors and department heads I know can do their jobs,” Gunn told the fans when the idea of reshoots came up. “Surround myself with people who will challenge me and not just yes-sir everything. Ask myself daily – are there any small imperfections in the script or what we’re shooting that might end up feeling like huge imperfections when we cut the film together.”

ViA: @Jamesgunn/Threads

Superman Taking All The Time It Needs Before Releasing That Trailer

One reason that the trailer might be surfacing later this year: to allow the VFX team time to get every shot to be as perfect as can be. Over the years, Gunn has amassed a reputation for being very judicious with the CGI and effects in his films. Superman is no different in that regard. In fact, when a fan asked him about the VFX for the Man of Steel’s debut in his new universe recently, he defended the practices they’re using on the upcoming movie. Gunn totally respects their craft and understands that they need time to bring these fantasies to life. If that means the trailer gets here a little bit later than expected, than so be it! Check out his thoughtful response to that question right here down below.

“If you do some research you’ll see my films have always taken a different approach and I’ve always given my VFX artist-collaborators time to do their jobs properly, and the respect they deserve,” Gunn wrote on Threads after the question was raised. “And the quality of the VFX in those films is uniformly great because of it (and because my friends at Weta and Framestore and ILM and more are amazingly talented).”

“This is why we wrapped on Superman a year before release and why they’ve been hard at work on many shots for months before that,” Gunn would add. “This is why we start heartily editing during the shoot. It’s why I prepare so vigorously and why we only shoot finished screenplays. And Supergirl, which I’m not directing, is being handled the same way. I can’t praise the VFX artists that help us create magic enough.”



