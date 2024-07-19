Superman: James Gunn Confirms Timeline With Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2

Superman (2025) director James Gunn is clarifying where the Superman reboot sits on the DC Universe timeline in relation to other upcoming franchise releases – specifically the animated series Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2.

The short answer is that Creatures Commandos will take place before the events of Superman (2025), while the events of Peacemaker Season 2 will occur after the events of Superman.

Gunn was active on the social media platform Threads, addressing a fan question regarding rumors about what DC Studios actually has in production. Gunn made it clear that only the officially announced projects – “Superman, Supergirl, Penguin, Peacemaker, Lanterns, and a handful of animated projects – are in production, and anything else on the DCU slate that was previously announced has yet to go into production:

Nothing is “in production” unless it’s been greenlit. Right now that’s Superman, Supergirl, Penguin, Peacemaker, Lanterns, and a handful of animated projects. But Paradise Lost like many other titles known and unknown is still in very active development – it will be in production once we have a script or scripts we think are great and ready to shoot, never before. As an aside, we aren’t officially cast on anything that isn’t greenlit. 🧜‍♂️

When one fan asked “Will Peacemaker release before or after Superman?” Gunn answered “After. It follows the events of Superman.”

Another fan jumped in with the follow-up question: “Is creature commandos set before or after Superman?” to which Gunn answered, “Before. All of these initial projects are happening in the order they’re released.”

For reference: Creature Commandos is expected to debut on HBO Max late this year (December); Superman (2025) will be released in July of next year, with Peacemaker Season 2 following afterward. It seems that the content will also follow a chronological line, with Creature Commandos being set immediately after Peacemaker Season 1; then the events of Superman unfolding, followed by the events of Peacemaker Season 2. That’s not a trend that will probably last; DC fans have already speculated that a project like Paradis Lost (a look at the Amazons of Paradise Island) could jump back in time to the ancient past.

What Is Creature Commandos About?

Creature Commandos key art

According to James Gunn’s previous presentation on DCU releases: “The new series picks up directly after our Peacemaker season one finale, which leaves Waller with her hands tied operationally, meaning that she’s no longer able to get away with putting human lives on the line to carry out her clandestine morally questionable missions,” the filmmaker shared in his video. “Instead, she recruits a ragtag band of misfits, not unlike the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.”

As stated: Creature Commandos will release in December; Superman has a release date of July 11, 2025; and Peacemaker Season 2 sometime later in 2025.