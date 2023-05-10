Superman & Lois: Superman and John Henry Clash in "The Dress" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "The Dress", the ninth episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 23rd — which means that fans of the DC series will have a little bit of a wait and given the events of this week's episode, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner", that might be a little tense. This week's episode saw a heated showdown of sorts between John Henry and Bruno Mannheim as well as the decline of Mannheim's wife, Peia — who happens to be the villain Onomatopoeia. Now, in the preview for "The Dress", it seems like Superman and John Henry are going to be at odds about what to do regarding Mannheim. You can check out the preview for yourself in the video below.

The episode will also see Lois spend some time with Lana, talking about her early relationship with Clark and in terms of relationship issues, the Kent boys and Sarah all come together to help Natalie after her disastrous evening with Matteo's family — aka, the Mannheims. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo's (guest star Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec.

Lex Luthor is coming.

As was revealed this week, Lex has been in prison for a long time for crimes that he actually did not commit — the Mannheims did. This reveal sets the stage for the arrival of Lex this season, something fans recently got a first look at in a new promo. Michael Cudlitz is set to appear as Lex Luthor. Superman & Lois's take on Lex is "known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it's been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch)."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Dress" airs May 23rd.