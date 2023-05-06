Superman & Lois "The Dress" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "The Dress", the ninth episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 23rd. Events of this season — the threat of Bruno Mannheim, Lois' cancer, teen relationship challenges — that have all been putting some stress and strain on the series' major players and from the sound of things, some of that comes to a head in the episode with Superman and John Henry not seeing eye to eye how to deal with Bruno while Lois has concerns about her cancer treatments and turns to Lana. There's also the fallout of Natalie's meeting of Matteo's family — which a recent preview suggested may not go very well. You can check out the synopsis for the episode for yourself below.

LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo's (guest star Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec.

Recent episodes of Superman & Lois have seen some major reveals when it comes to Bruno Mannheim, including that Matteo is his son and his wife, Peia, is actually the supervillain Onomatopoeia. The reveal of Peia (Daya Vaidya) as Onomatopoeia was a surprise for fans, but for Bruno Mannheim actor Chad L. Coleman, he was surprised fans didn't figure it out sooner.

"I told them it just seems a little too obvious," Coleman told TVLine. "But it worked, so kudos to the writers. People really didn't get it until they got it."

Bruno Mannheim isn't the only villain in Season 3 of Superman & Lois.

While Bruno Mannheim is one of the big bads of the season, another villain is coming. Michael Cudlitz is set to appear as Lex Luthor. Superman & Lois's take on Lex is "known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it's been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch)." Fans got their first look at the character in a recently released promo.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The "Dress airs May 23rd.