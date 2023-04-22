Superman & Lois Reveals First Look at Lex Luthor in New Promo

Lex Luthor is about to be a free man — and that's a problem for Superman. The CW has released a new Superman & Lois promo teasing the arrival of Michael Cudlitz's Lex and from the looks of things, the iconic villain has had plenty of time to let his anger toward Superman simmer. In the promo, which you can check out for yourself below, it's revealed that Lex has been in prison for two decades and now that he's getting out, it's not a stretch to think he'll be coming for the person presumably responsible for putting him behind bars.

He's getting out, and he wants to get even. Coming this season on #SupermanAndLois. pic.twitter.com/tsgyZNZWtu — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) April 21, 2023

It was reported earlier this year that Cudlitz would be taking on the role of Lex, which will be a very different take on the character than The CW fans have previously seen on Supergirl where the role was played by Jon Cryer (Superman & Lois was revealed last season to take place on a different Earth than Supergirl and The Flash.) According to the character description at the time, Lex is "known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it's been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch)."

At this point, it's not clear exactly when Cudlitz's Luthor will make his appearance, but it seems like it's coming soon. In the meantime, Lois and Clark/Superman are still dealing with not just her cancer diagnosis, but with another major threat in the form of Bruno Mannheim — the latter of whom Superman is set to pay a visit to when Superman & Lois returns with new episodes on April 25th. You can check out the synopsis for the upcoming episode, "Of Sound Mind," below.

HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Diana Valentine directed the episode written by George Kitson.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Of Sound Mind" airs April 25th.