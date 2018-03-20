The Artist Behind Zed’s Drawings on ‘Constantine’ Created a Poster For ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Kyle Frink, the illustrator who provided Zed Martin’s precognitive drawing sketches on NBC’s Constantine TV series, returned to the concept last week to provide a look ahead at today’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, in which Matt Ryan will reprise his role as John Constantine.

Note: An earlier version of this story misidentified the artist as Dave Blass, who worked on Constantine with Frink. Thanks to Blass for clarifying credit, and we apologize for the error.

On Constantine, Zed began to have visions, and would sketch them. The first of the series led her to John Constantine, and after they met, he recruited her to assist him in his battle against the Rising Darkness. Between her psychic visions and her art skills, she became a valuable asset to Constantine, and one of his few close friends who did not die.

The art, tweeted by Frink on Friday, is a Zed-style poster for “Necromancing the Stone,” tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow. It features a #ConstantineOnLegends hashtag up the left side, which is a fan-created hashtag used to promote episodes in which Ryan appears. The idea is that if they can make Legends trend higher than usual on Twitter, it may encourage producers to continue bringing Ryan back for more.

Ryan first played the role of Constantine on the NBC series, which lasted for one season. After that, he appeared in a Sara Lance (Caity Lotz)-centric episode of Arrow, officially bringing the character into The CW’s shared DC Universe. Ryan followed this by portraying Constantine in the animated feature film Justice League Dark, and will follow up his Legends appearances with a Constantine animated series for CW Seed.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an actor so completely bring to life an established comic book character as Matt Ryan did for John Constantine,” Constantine showrunner Daniel Cerone told ComicBook.com. “Between the NBC series and his subsequent appearances on CW, it would feel strange to see or hear anyone else in that role at this point.”

Earlier today, Ryan was named a permanent member of the crew of the Waverider as long as Legends of Tomorrow gets renewed for a fourth season.

You can see the poster below.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.