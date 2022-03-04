The Batman 2 Fan Art Imagines Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman Suit

✖

The Batman has already left it's mark on pop culture history with its very grungy rock star version of the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson led the film with a star-studded list of co-stars that featured Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, and Zoe Kravitz. Kravitz played Selena Kyle/Catwoman in the film, and she wore a pretty makeshift costume. Warner Bros. and DC Comics officially announced that The Batman would be getting a sequel at this years Cinema Con and fans have been creating ideas of what Catwoman could look like in the sequel.

An Instagram artist that goes by @Jaxsonderr created a cool concept that shows how Kravitz could look as Catwoman in the second film. The concept gives her comic-accurate goggles and a leather body suit. The design is pretty reminiscent of recent Catwoman appearances in comic books and does a pretty good job of assuming how the character could look next. You can check out the fan art below!

The Batman ushers in a new era of the Batman and Catwoman romance and the films start have really pulled it off. Kravitz and Pattinson had some really good chemistry throughout the film and even during the press tour. Now, Kravitz is revealing what she thinks of the Bat-Cat romance. According to The Art of The Batman book, Kravitz called the romance a love-hate thing.

"Cat and-mouse is a great way to describe it, I think there's a love-hate thing, and I think the line between love and hate is very thin," said Kravitz. "There's a really deep soul connection, even though they see things differently and they come from very different backgrounds. | think that they are actually fighting for the same thing and they're both people who really believe in justice. Their idea of what justice is might be a little bit different, but they're both people who really fight for what they believe in, they aren't afraid to fight, they aren't afraid to die for what they believe in. I also think they're people who have often felt alone, which is how they were able to become the people they are now, and acquire the skills that they have. So I think they meet each other and finally meet someone who can match them. It's scary and exciting and sexy, all at the same time."

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now.

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!