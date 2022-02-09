The Batman Composer Teases Catwoman Theme Music

We’re gradually getting closer to the release of The Batman, and nearly every element of the DC Comics film is being hyped about by fans, from its opening frame to its tie-in material. Among the buzzed-about elements is Michael Giacchino’s score for the film, which has transfixed audiences with both the main The Batman theme and the recently-released Riddler theme. In a recent series of tweets, both Giacchino and WaterTower Music teased that another character theme from The Batman might soon be released — the theme for Selina Kyle / Catwoman.

“I do love it,” Giacchino said of working on the film in a 2020 interview with Collider. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino explained. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

In The Batman, during his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice. The film’s cast includes Robert Pattinson as Batman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

“[The fans] are [hardcore], and because I respect them so much I chose not to think about them when making the movie,” Kravitz explained during a previous interview. “If I’m thinking about wanting everyone to like it and wanting all the fans to like it, I’m not going to actually bring a real person to life. Matt wrote a really interesting story with a complex character, and the relationships are really interesting. All I wanted to do was honour that story.”

“Sometimes with really big movies, it can feel like you’re just a puppet and part of this big machine,” Kravitz continued. “This felt like an independent movie in the way that there was real heart and soul and thought being put into the process and into every scene. It was incredibly collaborative. Matt’s very specific. It took him a year to make this because of Covid. We were in this bubble, really in this world, and it was an incredible experience. To spend a year of your life, and it’s very physically demanding … I had to be in very specific shape, and there’s a pandemic going on. I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense.”

Are you excited for The Batman‘s Catwoman theme? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Batman is currently set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 4th.