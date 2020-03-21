The Batman: Composer Michael Giacchino Teases Matt Reeves’ “Fresh Take” on the Dark Knight

With production on Matt Reeves‘ The Batman halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have more time than ever to try to figure out the inspirations and comic book references that the filmmaker might utilize in his take on the iconic character. While the brief teases fans have seen thus far have many thinking The Batman might be taking cues from The Long Halloween, it’s really just speculation. However, what does seem to be pretty clear is that Reeves is taking a new approach to Batman as compared to previous live-action offerings. The Batman composer Michael Giacchino recently told Collider that Reeves’ take is one that “feels fresh” in an exciting way.

“I do love it,” Giacchino said. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.”

Giacchino didn’t elaborate on exactly what was “fresh” about Reeves’ take, but he did speak about how much he loved the freedom in the approach that Reeves is taking with the film.

“I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino explained. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

“I love it when I see a graphic novel of Batman in the 1800s,” he continued. “To me that is cool. I love that. I’m not the kind of person that says Batman must always be this. It’s like no, why? It can be whatever the artist wants to be and it has over the years done that, many times over. I love the idea of taking something and just kind of doing our version of it.”

Reeves himself has previously said that The Batman won’t adapt any one comic book story. Instead, the film will have a number of influences and Reeves has also said that the story will be very point of view driven.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said previously. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is currently slated to hit theaters June 25, 2021.