The Batman: Matt Reeves Shares The Riddler’s Official Theme

The Batman director Matt Reeves took to social media late last night to share another piece of music from the film. Having already previously shared composer Michael Giacchino’s main theme for The Batman, and even teased part of this Riddler theme, it seems Reeve is using the music as a good way to set a tone for the movie, without sharing too many scenes that could potentially spoil aspects of the film’s story. Giacchino is no stranger to comic book movies, having scored Spider-Man: No Way Home most recently, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that it gets you where you’re trying to go.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film, which will feature one of three live-action Batman actors to grace the big screen this year, with November’s The Flash set to star Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in multiversal doppelgangers of the character.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman sees Robert Pattinson introducing a new cinematic take on DC Comics’ Dark Knight. The cast also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

According to The Batman‘s official synopsis, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.