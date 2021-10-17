The Batman Director Calls Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz Chemistry “Something Very Special and Magical”

One of the pivotal things that fans noticed in the new trailer for The Batman was the romantic tension already being seeded between Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, so much so that Bat/Cat fans were going wild online. Ahead of the trailer however, Kravitz, Pattinson, and director Matt Reeves opened up about working on the new film and even the chemistry that the two had together. Reeves himself opened up about how they pair knew each other prior to filming and that helped, and it seems like it’ll be a connection that shippers the world over are going to fall in love with too.

“There was just something very special and magical about the way [Pattinson and Kravitz] played off of each other right from the beginning,” Reeves said. “And so I just knew right away I was thinking, ‘Well, there’s just a really neat look.’ I know you guys are friends. And so there was a great chemistry right from the beginning that I felt like there was a connection which you naturally had. And I feel like when we were filming, obviously that came out more and more.”

Kravitz added, “I definitely remember because that [screen test] was basically my audition, right? You know, Rob is already cast and that was my audition, and I was really nervous. And I remember you gave me [a helmet]. The hardest part to be honest on is the helmet I have that they were like, ‘Here’s this helmet,’ you know, and you have to like walk out, and then you take the helmet off and you do the scene. But it’s like sometimes really hard to look like cool when you’re taking off, like, get stuck. And I was like, ‘This is how I lose the part. I lose the part because I can’t take it off.’ (laughs)”

Joining Pattinson and Kravitz in the film are Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as EdwardNashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; JohnTurturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; PeterSarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson(Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts andWhere to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022.