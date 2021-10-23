The Batman Director “Can’t Wait” For People to Hear Michael Giacchino’s Score

DC fans are less than five months away from finally getting to see The Batman, the Matt Reeves-directed film that will see Robert Pattinson stepping into the role of The Dark Knight. Last weekend, DC FanDome introduced a new trailer for the movie, which featured some epic music composed by Michael Giacchino, who is known for creating the scores for Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jurassic World, and much more. Yesterday, Giacchino took to Twitter to reveal it was the final day of scoring The Batman, and Reeves replied in the best way.

“Today was our final day of scoring for @TheBatman w my pal @mattreevesLA at the helm. We had a lot of fun in the process and the orchestra killed it. Thanks to all who helped pull it off! Can’t wait for this to hit the big screen,” Giacchino tweeted. “Working (and laughing) with you, @m_giacchino is always one of my favorite parts of any film I work on… Love you, my friend.Can’t wait for people to hear your incredible score,” Reeves replied. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

Working (and laughing) with you, @m_giacchino is always one of my favorite parts of any film I work on… Love you, my friend. Can’t wait for people to hear your incredible score… #TheBatman https://t.co/ufIg9MUwKr — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 23, 2021

Last year, Giacchino spoke with Collider and shared that Matt Reeves’ take on Batman that “feels fresh” in an exciting way.

“I do love it,” Giacchino said. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.” Giacchino didn’t elaborate on exactly what was “fresh” about Reeves’ take, but he did speak about how much he loved the freedom in the approach that Reeves is taking with the film. “I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino explained. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman is set to star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

The Batman opens only in theaters on March 4th, 2022.