The Batman Fan Combines Battinson and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker for Epic Teaser Poster

This has been an exciting month for DC fans! Not only was Joker nominated for 11 Oscars (and won two), but new images of Robert Pattinson as Batman continue to surface. While it’s unlikely Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker will ever interact with RBatz, it’s no surprise that some fans can’t help but imagine what would happen if they ever faced off on the big screen. They have, after all, one of the biggest rivalries (if not the biggest) in comic book history. After the new photos were released yesterday, artist Alex Kovalenko decided to take to Instagram to create a fan-made poster that features Pattinson and Phoenix’s characters together.

“Today, new shots were leaked from the filming of Batman, and I did a quick art. @dccomics do it 🙏,” Kovalenko wrote.

According to Kovalenko's Instagram page, they're a digital artist who creates fan art as well as photo edits, logos, and web graphics.

Despite being the most nominated film at the Oscars this year, Joker was the lowest-rated Best Picture nominee on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it’s settled at 68%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score is a bit higher, earning 88%.

As for The Batman, Pattinson recently made the news by proclaiming the character isn’t a superhero.

“Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character,” he told The New York Times. “I don’t think I could ever play a real hero—there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.”

Pattinson also told The New York Times what excites him about playing the character.

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character,” Pattinson explained.

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Joker is currently available for home viewing.