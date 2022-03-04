The Batman Reveals How It Used The Mandalorian's StageCraft Technology Without You Knowing It

✖

The Batman recently made its way on to the HBO Max streaming service and fans have definitely given it either a first watch or a rewatch. The film features some of the best cinematography in a superhero film, but as it turns out, some of the shots weren't actually taken in real life. Warner Bros. opted to use the same technology that The Mandalorian uses to create their scenic planets. The Batman used this technology to create a new version of Gotham City and now we've gotten a look inside how the film made this happen.

HBO Max released a new video where director Matt Reeves shows how the DC Comics film used the technology. The behind-the-scenes look shows how the film shot certain scenes like the big ending where Robert Pattinson's Batman is helping the military get injured citizens out of the flooded city. It also shows how they shot the scene where Batman and Catwoman kiss. You can check out the behind-the-scenes look below!

Pattinson has had a tremendous career since the Twilight franchise. He's starred in a bunch of independent films, but films like Good Time and The Lighthouse put the actor in a high tier category. The actor is known for his social awkwardness within the press and it actually helps him in The Batman. Reeves recently sat down with KCRW and revealed exactly how Pattinson's physical awkwardness helped him play the Caped Crusader.



"Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that's partly him, but it's something he's in control of as well," Reeves said to the Podcast. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."



Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now.

